The trio of Heichel sisters, Madi, Bella, and Ana, will compete for the 'The Voice' Season 23 championship on Tuesday, May 23.

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Sorellé has advanced to the final round of NBC's "The Voice."

The trio of Heichel sisters -- Madi, Bella and Ana -- who hail from Lexington in Richland County, have stunned judges throughout the competition with their renditions of "Something's Got a Hold on Me," "Blame it on the Boogie" and "Someone Like You."

On Monday night, the group representing Team Chance was dazzling once again in the semifinal round, moving on to the Top 5 on the strength of their version of Alicia Keys' "Fallin'." The group dedicated Monday's performance to their late grandmother, who was a jazz singer.

In next week's finale of Season 23 of "The Voice," Sorellé will face off against Grace West from Team Blake, D. Smooth from Team Kelly, Gina Miles from Team Niall, and NOIVAS from Team Blake.

The Voice Season 23 Finale will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Sorellé first went viral in 2014 with a cover of Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" and have seen their platform grow ever since. The social media influencers previously appeared on the Nickelodeon program "America's Most Musical Family" in 2019 and host a daily web show on TikTok, where they boast more than three million followers.

a little bit of @MABSorelle pixie dust for your monday pic.twitter.com/vPK6eJ4UR6 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 16, 2023

While Sorellé was performing live on Monday, friends, family, and fans gathered at Lexington's "The Local at 97" to cheer on the Heichel sisters. Among those watching was their proud dad, David Heichel, who was nervous and excited three times over.

No matter the outcome next week, he says his daughters are already winners. "The exposure that they got from doing this ('The Voice') is huge. It has to help them with what they've been doing," David told 3News.

In 2021, Girl Named Tom was the first trio to ever win "The Voice." If Sorellé wins this year, they'll become the second trio to win in 23 seasons.

