Cleveland native Norelle to sing at Super Bowl with Rihanna

Norelle has been singing with Rihanna since 2012, and is excited to take the stage with her again for the Super Bowl.

CLEVELAND — For many artists, singing at the Super Bowl is the chance of a lifetime, but on Sunday, Northeast Ohio native, Norelle will be able to check that box for the second time.

"I don't even know that I ever dreamed of what I'm doing. Like, you know what I mean? It's like I wanted it, but I don't know that I ever imagined it to be this," said Norelle.

With years of experience, Norelle has sung with some of the best in the business, including John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys, to name a few.

But tonight, she'll be performing with Rihanna… a moment she's been waiting for.

"I've been singing with her since 2012. Um, our last show on the anti-world tour was in November of 2016. So everybody in that camp has literally just been waiting, like, 'when are we gonna all be back together?'"

And Sunday won't be her first super bowl appearance, she also sang behind Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the big game in 2020. But Super Bowl LVII in Arizona is different.

"It's epic because it's her, and I'm just grateful to still be a part of this journey with her, you know when it comes to the music. So like, that's the main difference for me. Like, it feels like it's family. Like, oh, we're doing this together."

No matter where her voice carries her, Norelle says she is proud of her Northeast Ohio roots.

"I came out of Cleveland and I've accomplished all of these really great things. Not that Cleveland is a bad city, but it's just like, it's not known for these types of things. And I got that start still here, you know, in northeast Ohio. So I think that that's kind of cool."