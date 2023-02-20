Nightbirde album release: How the 'AGT' singer is being remembered 1 year after her death

'You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,' Nightbirde famously said during her first appearance on 'AGT.'

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — She may be gone, but the legacy and impact of Jane Marczewski – the Ohio native better known as Nightbirde of America’s Got Talent – continues one year after her death from cancer.

After quickly capturing the nation’s attention for her show-stopping performance on AGT in 2021, Nightbirde’s family is releasing an album of her songs. The release is titled It’s OK, which is the original song that earned her a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell.

“The idea for this album really came from Jane,” her brother, Mitch Marczewski, told NBC. “She had started to put together songs and everything else while she was still alive.”

“The process of putting all this stuff together, honestly, was probably more painful than anything else,” he told NBC. “Going through and realizing Jane’s dream without her actually being here with us.”

Proceeds from the It’s OK album sales will benefit the Nightbirde Foundation, which helps young women with breast cancer.

“Hope is the most powerful thing in the world,” Mitch said. “We want Jane’s memory to be living on and lives saved and people impacted. This album is just the first step in doing that.”

The album features a collection of Nightbirde’s original music.

“Each song is accompanied by a powerful quote/message spoken by Jane herself,” according to a description on the pre-order page.

Shortly before appearing on the AGT live shows, Nightbirde left the competition after announcing her health had taken a turn for the worse.

Nightbirde, a native of Zanesville, died on Feb. 19, 2021.

As she shared details throughout her battle with cancer, Nightbirde maintained a positive attitude.

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me."