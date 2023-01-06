Tickets for NE-YO's concert at Blossom Music Center go up for sale to the general public on Friday, June 16.

NE-YO is coming to Northeast Ohio as his 2023 “Champagne and Roses” tour makes a stop at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Robin Thicke and Mario are joining the 15-city tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 through 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

VIP packages are also available with meet-and-greet / photo op opportunities.

NE-YO’s concert at Blossom Music Center marks the tour’s only Ohio stop. You can see the full “Champagne and Roses” tour schedule below:

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

– TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Wed Sep 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

– Blossom Music Center Thu Sep 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

– Saratoga Performing Arts Center Fri Sep 15 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

– Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Sun Sep 17 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

– TD Pavilion at the Mann Mon Sep 18 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

– The XFINITY Theatre Wed Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

– Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Fri Sep 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

– Daily's Place Sat Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

– Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wed Sep 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

– Dos Equis Pavilion Fri Sep 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

– Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

– North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Wed Oct 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

