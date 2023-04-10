Melissa Etheridge, Beach Boys coming to Toledo

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Melissa Etheridge and the Beach Boys will be performing in northwest Ohio this summer.

Etheridge will take the stage at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo July 26. Tickets go on sale Friday at this link or the Stranahan Theater box office.

Etheridge is a two-time Grammy winner and has released 16 studio albums. Her self-titled debut album was released in 1988 and become an underground success, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

"Bring Me Some Water" earned Etheridge her first Grammy Award nomination.

She won Grammys for "Ain't It Heavy" in 1993 and "Come to My Window" in 1995. Her album Yes I Am, released in 1993, spent 138 weeks on the Billboard 200.

She also won an Academy Award in 2007 for her song "I Need to Wake Up" from the documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

Tickets range from $40.50-$116.

The Beach Boys will perform Aug. 16 at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania. Tickets go on sale Friday at etix.com or the Stranahan Theater box office.

The Beach Boys formed in 1961 and have sold over 100 million records worldwide. The founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

In 2001, the band was the recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Surfin' U.S.A.," released in 1962, launched the Beach Boys to commercial success. "I Get Around" reached No. 1 in the U.S. the next year, and "Kokomo" went No. 1 in 1988.

Between the 1960s and 2020s, the Beach Boys had 37 songs reach the top 40, the most of any American rock band.

Original band member Mike Love still tours with the group.

Ticket prices range from $39.50-$99.