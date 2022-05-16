Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly dedicates song to 'wife' and 'unborn child' at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he said as he started performing "Twin Flame."

LAS VEGAS — Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly is making headlines for two quick comments he made while performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he said as he started performing Twin Flame.

Although MGK is engaged to actress Megan Fox, the couple has never publicly announced marriage.

Then he threw another unexpected statement mid-way through his song.

“And this is for our unborn child," he said before continuing the performance.

So does all this mean they’re married and expecting? While it has not been confirmed the couple is pregnant, the speculation is building across social media.

Soooo did MGK just reveal Megan fox is in fact pregnant 🤯 #BBMAs — Dommie B.😝 (@MrsLady86) May 16, 2022

Did MGK just announce Megan Fox is pregnant? 👀#BBMAs #BillboardMusicAwards — Spencer (@PoetScars) May 16, 2022

So is Megan Fox pregnant since MGK did a shoutout to their unborn child or are they trying for a child?!? #BillboardMusicAwards — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) May 16, 2022

Wait a damn minute, wait.. did mgk just announce the Megan Fox is pregnant on #BillboardMusicAwards?? 🥲 — DIAMOND SAW BILLIE EILISH (@NotRoyalCouncil) May 16, 2022

Prior to the show, MGK addressed the importance of Twin Flame during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It's just all the trip. It's all meant to be,” he said.

MGK is set to rock his hometown this summer as his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" will feature a stop at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13. He’ll be joined by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Willow and Trippie Redd.

