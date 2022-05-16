x
Music

Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly dedicates song to 'wife' and 'unborn child' at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he said as he started performing "Twin Flame."
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS — Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly is making headlines for two quick comments he made while performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he said as he started performing Twin Flame.

Although MGK is engaged to actress Megan Fox, the couple has never publicly announced marriage.

Then he threw another unexpected statement mid-way through his song.

“And this is for our unborn child," he said before continuing the performance.

So does all this mean they’re married and expecting? While it has not been confirmed the couple is pregnant, the speculation is building across social media.

Prior to the show, MGK addressed the importance of Twin Flame during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It's just all the trip. It's all meant to be,” he said.

MGK is set to rock his hometown this summer as his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" will feature a stop at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13. He’ll be joined by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Willow and Trippie Redd.

Tickets are on sale HERE.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated Rock Hall story on May 4, 2022.

