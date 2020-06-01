CLEVELAND — It won’t be long before rock ‘n’ roll crowns new royalty – and this is your final shot at having a voice in who is selected because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame official fan vote comes to an end this week.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied and factored in when determining the list of 2020’s inductees. Fans can vote once per day HERE.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The class of 2020 will be revealed at a yet-to-be-announced date.

You can track the fan ballot leader board HERE. Results update as new votes come in.

Dave Matthews Band has held the top spot for weeks after overtaking Pat Benatar’s early lead following the nominations back in October.

RELATED: Explore in-depth bios of all 16 Rock Hall induction nominees

RELATED: Who's already inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? See the full list

Here’s how all 16 nominees rank in the fan ballot race as of Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020:

#1: Dave Matthews Band

#2: Pat Benatar

#3: The Doobie Brothers

#4: Soundgarden

#5: Judas Priest

#6: Whitney Houston

#7: Depeche Mode

#8: Thin Lizzy

#9: Motörhead

#10: Todd Rundgren

#11: Nine Inch Nails

#12: T. Rex

#13: The Notorious B.I.G.

#14: Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan

#15: Kraftwerk

#16: MC5

More than 7.74 million total votes have been calculated so far.

The 2020 induction ceremony will be held Saturday, May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

RELATED: U2 announces new SiriusXM channel launching in 2020

RELATED: The Doobie Brothers bringing 50th anniversary tour to Blossom Music Center in 2020