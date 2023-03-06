Country artist Kip Moore performing in Toledo in September

Moore's fifth studio album "Damn Love" will be released April 28.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country star Kip Moore is returning to Toledo this year.

Moore will be performing at the Stranahan Theater on Saturday, Sept. 30. The show begins at 8 p.m.

The Cadillac Three has been announced as an opening act.

Tickets start at $30.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Stranahan box office and Ticketmaster.

Moore's single "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts in 2011. He's had four other top 10 hits.

Moore's fifth studio album "Damn Love" will be released April 28.

Moore is also making a stop in Columbus July 2.