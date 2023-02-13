Jason Aldean bringing 2023 Highway Desperado Tour to Blossom Music Center

The tour will also make stops in Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Calling all country music fans!

Jason Aldean has just announced that he’s bringing his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour to Blossom Music Center on Thursday, July 20.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at JasonAldean.com. The show features special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

If you can’t make it to the show at Blossom Music Center, Aldean’s tour has three other Ohio stops:

Friday, July 21: Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center

Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center Thursday, Oct. 19: Columbus -- Nationwide Arena

Columbus -- Nationwide Arena Saturday, Oct. 21: Toledo -- Huntington Center

Concert officials say fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the VIP lounge, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Aldean and more. Visit VIPNation.com for more details.

Highway Desperado, which is a 41-city tour, kicks off July 14 in Bethel, New York, and wrapping up in Tampa on Oct. 28.

The tour comes after Aldean released his 10th studio album in November 2021 titled Macon, Georgia, which features 20 new songs.

Aldean has also achieved 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold, according to a press release from LiveNation.

