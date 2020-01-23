CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — James Taylor announced his 2020 touring plans Thursday morning -- and he's bringing it to Northeast Ohio with a concert at Blossom Music Center on Friday, June 12.

The performance includes special guest Jackson Browne.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

If you can't make it to the stop at Blossom Music Center, he has one other Ohio concert in Dayton on Monday, June 15.

This tour comes as Taylor prepares to release his 19th studio album -- American Standard -- on Feb. 28. It's his first release since 2015's Before This World.

"On American Standard, Taylor infuses new sounds and fresh meaning into these timeless works of art, reimagining some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and making them completely on his own," according to a press release from LiveNation.

