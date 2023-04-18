The Grammy-winning rock band is set to release a new album this summer. Indie group Surf Curse will join them on the road.

CLEVELAND — Rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced a 37-city world tour, with a stop planned in Downtown Cleveland.

The Grammy-winning group will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 23, with the concert scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Fellow rock ensemble Surf Curse, known for their platinum hit "Freaks," will open the show.

Comprised of brothers Josh, Jake, and Sam Kiszka along with drummer Danny Wagner, Greta Van Fleet has sold more than three million records since forming in 2012, with hits such as "Highway Tune," "When the Curtain Falls," and "Safari Song." Their EP "From the Fires" earned them a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019 and was highlighted by the platinum track "Black Smoke Rising."

Greta Van Fleet's third full album, "Starcatcher," is scheduled to be released July 21. The lead single, "Meeting the Master," is already available to stream and has received plenty of play on the U.S. and Canadian rock charts.