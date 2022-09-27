Greta Van Fleet performing at Huntington Center in Toledo in September

The rock group won a Grammy in 2019 for their album 'From the Fires.'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Grammy Award winning rock group Greta Van Fleet will perform in Toledo this fall at the Huntington Center.

The Dreams in Gold Tour will make a stop in the Glass City on Sept. 27. Special guests Houndmouth and Robert Finley will also perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon on Ticketmaster and the Huntington Center box office. Prices start at $49.50.

Greta Van Fleet formed in Frankenmuth, Mich. in 2012. Their debut single "Highway Tune" reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts in 2017.

The band's debut album "Anthem of the Peaceful Army" topped the Billboard Rock Album charts.