CLEVELAND — Get ready, Cleveland! The Foo Fighters are coming to town!

Their 25th anniversary celebration – known as The Van Tour – will make stops at cities across the country where the band first performed back in 1995.

The tour arrives in Cleveland for a concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, May 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 18 at noon.

If you can’t make it to their Cleveland concert, the band has one other Ohio stop in Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14.

Every concert will include a sneak peek at Dave Grohl’s documentary, What Drives Us.

“What Drives Us explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of Van Tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and The Beatles,” according to a press release.

