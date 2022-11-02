x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

Duran Duran takes lead from Eminem in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote for 2022 induction

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

CLEVELAND — There’s been a shakeup in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote leaderboard.

Duran Duran has taken the top spot from Eminem two weeks after the fan ballot was launched for the 2022 induction nominees.

At 5 a.m. last Wednesday morning, Eminem was in first place with 152,437 votes as Duran Duran trailed in second at 131,091 votes. But that all changed early this morning when Duran Duran took over the No. 1 position.

RELATED: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2022 induction nominees: Pat Benatar, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie make the list

So where do all 17 induction nominees stand in the fan vote? Here are the updated rankings as of 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 with 1,745,681 total votes counted:

  1. Duran Duran: 249,538 votes
  2. Eminem: 249,335 votes
  3. Pat Benatar: 186,307 votes
  4. Dolly Parton: 153,024 votes
  5. Eurythmics: 123,953 votes
  6. Judas Priest: 107,964 votes
  7. Lionel Richie: 105, 272 votes
  8. Carly Simon: 99,098 votes
  9. Rage Against The Machine: 76,011 votes
  10. Kate Bush: 68,372 votes
  11. DEVO: 67,906 votes
  12. Dionne Warwick: 62,997 votes
  13. A Tribe Called Quest: 62,967 votes
  14. New York Dolls: 39,974 votes
  15. Beck: 36,193 votes
  16. MC5: 31,921 votes
  17. Fela Kuti: 24,849 votes

RELATED: Snubbed again: Dave Matthews Band not included in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 induction nominees despite previously topping fan ballot

For context, here's where each 2022 nominee was ranked as of 5 a.m. one week ago on Feb. 9:

  1. Eminem: 152,437 votes
  2. Duran Duran: 131,091 votes
  3. Pat Benatar: 122,085 votes
  4. Dolly Parton: 103,016 votes
  5. Eurythmics: 79,084 votes
  6. Lionel Richie: 71,971 votes
  7. Judas Priest: 71,039 votes
  8. Carly Simon: 65,178 votes
  9. Rage Against The Machine: 54,109 votes
  10. DEVO: 45,211 votes
  11. A Tribe Called Quest: 42,894 votes
  12. Dionne Warwick: 42,805 votes
  13. Kate Bush: 40,163 votes
  14. New York Dolls: 27,140 votes
  15. Beck: 25,217 votes
  16. MC5: 21,826 votes
  17. Fela Kuti: 16,319 votes

RELATED: Mike Polk Jr. has some thoughts on keeping the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland

If your favorite performer isn’t as high on the list as you were hoping, cast your ballot HERE. Voting is now open through April 29. 

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

The final list of inductees will be revealed in May. The induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

RELATED: Who's already inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? See the full list

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

RELATED: 'WOW WOW WOW!!!' LeBron James says Super Bowl halftime show featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar was 'the greatest I've ever seen'

In Other News

Jazz returns to downtown Toledo after years of silence