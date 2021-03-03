Croswell Opera House planning to restart production this year

Adrian venue aiming for an indoor show in September, which would be the first in a year and a half.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Mich., is planning a return to production this year.

Artistic Director Jere Righter said the Croswell is "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects of a 2021 season. She plans to move outdoors when the weather warms up.

Summer events will likely be a mix of outdoor concerts and theatrical productions. Titles and locations will be announced soon.

The venue is planning to host an indoor show in September, which would be the first indoor performance in a year and a half. Plans are subject to change as the health and safety of guests and performers remain a top priority.

“Most of our full-length shows have a pretty big lead time,” Righter said. “We start rehearsing about two months before opening night, so we need to make sure our cast members can rehearse safely before we go ahead with anything.”