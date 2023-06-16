x
Music

County star Justin Moore coming to Toledo in November

Tickets go on sale next Friday and start at $40.50.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Justin Moore arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country music star Justin Moore is set to perform in Toledo this fall.

Moore is bringing his You, Me & Whiskey Tour to the Stranahan Theater Saturday, Nov. 4, with special guest Jon Langston. Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.

The 39-year-old Arkansas native has released 10 singles that climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "Small Town USA," You Look Like I Need a Drink," "Somebody Else Will" and "The Ones Who Didn't Make it Back Home." His current single "With a Woman You Love" is climbing the charts.

Moore's previous project, Kinda Don't Care, earned him his third straight No. 1 album debut. He has released six studio albums.

In 2014, Moore won an ACM Award for best new artist.

Moore has performed with the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert. He also hosts a podcast with his tour manager.

Tickets will be available at the Stranahan Theater box office or at this link.

