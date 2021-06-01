Coachella returns to California desert in 2022

After cancellations in both 2020 and 2021, the iconic music and arts festival makes a comeback next April.

INDIO, Calif. — Coachella is returning.

The iconic music and arts festival held in the California desert was one of many live events canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, Coachella was first postponed from April to October in 2020 before it was completely canceled. It was then canceled again this year.

But now, it's set to make its comeback in April 2022. According to its website, Coachella will take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Advance tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) Friday, but you'll need to register on-site in order to get access.

The lineup for the festival has not yet been released.

The Stagecoach Festival, which also takes place in Indio, says on its website it will also return next spring: April 29 to May 1. Tickets have not been announced for Stagecoach, but fans can sign up for alerts on the festival's site.

Lollapalooza, which is put on by Coachella organizers, will take place in Chicago this summer. According to the city's mayor, concertgoers will need to have proof of either being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021