The Cleveland Orchestra announces digital concert series to be performed at Severance Hall

The five-concert series will mark the beginning of the 2020-21 Severance Hall season.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra is coming to a screen near you with their upcoming digital concert series, The Cleveland Orchestra: IN FOCUS.

The new original series will be performed out of Severance Hall and streamed on-demand across a number of platforms via smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and more.

This will mark the first live performances in Severance Hall since March 2020.

"Three consecutive recording weeks in October feature Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, with guest conductors Bernard Labadie and John Adams leading the Orchestra for two concert recording weeks in November and December," a press release from the Orchestra states. "Guest soloists include renowned pianists Yefim Bronfman, Emanuel Ax, Jan Lisiecki, and Vikingur Olafsson (making his Cleveland Orchestra debut), as well as a solo performance by Cleveland Orchestra associate concertmaster Jung-Min Amy Lee."

The performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15; Thursday October 29; Thursday, November 12; Thursday, December 3; and Thursday December 10

The concert series is available to subscribers at no additional cost. A free seven-day trial subscription of the Orchestra's video streaming service, Adella, is available on their website.