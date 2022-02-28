Cheap Trick added to Northwest Ohio Rib Off lineup

Tickets go on sale this Friday at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office and all Tireman locations.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Hall of fame rock group Cheap Trick will perform at this year's Northwest Ohio Rib Off at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee.

The band will take the stage Friday, July 29, performing hit singles like "I Want You to Want Me" and "Surrender." Completing the three-day lineup is AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck.

Country star Walker Hayes was announced as a headliner last month.

Cheap Trick has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office and all Tireman locations. Reserved tickets are $45 and general admission is $17.

VIP tables can be reserved by calling 419-724-6280.