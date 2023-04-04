Blossom Music Center announces new ‘Premium Seating’ experience for 2023 concert season

The venue says these premium seats offer 'great views and more.'

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Check this out!

Blossom Music Center has revealed a brand new “Premium Seating” experience is coming soon for the 2023 concert season.

“Treat yourself to seats that rock and include premium amenities, great views and more by becoming a season seat holder,” Blossom Music Center officials explained in a Facebook post Monday.

Their post, which you can see below, also contained multiple image renderings of the new "Premium Seating" option.

You can see more details about premium seating at Blossom Music Center HERE.

🗣 Coming soon for the 2023 season is a brand new Premium Seating experience at Blossom Music Center! 🤘 Treat yourself to... Posted by Blossom Music Center on Monday, April 3, 2023

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get the latest updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.

MORE HEADLINES: