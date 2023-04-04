Blossom Music Center announces new ‘Premium Seating’ experience for 2023 concert season

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Check this out!
Blossom Music Center has revealed a brand new “Premium Seating” experience is coming soon for the 2023 concert season.
“Treat yourself to seats that rock and include premium amenities, great views and more by becoming a season seat holder,” Blossom Music Center officials explained in a Facebook post Monday.
Their post, which you can see below, also contained multiple image renderings of the new "Premium Seating" option.
You can see more details about premium seating at Blossom Music Center HERE.
