CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Get ready for some millennial nostalgia.

The Backstreet Boys on Monday announced new dates for their "DNA World Tour", including a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls July 28.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14, making them a perfect last-minute Valentine's Day gift.

The "DNA World Tour" began last summer, though the group just announced the additional North American dates Monday.

The Backstreet Boys formed in the early 90s and rose to fame with their debut international album, "Backstreet Boys" in 1996. Their 1999 "Millennium" album featured some of their biggest hits, including "Larger Than Life" and "I Want it that Way."

The group released its "DNA" album in January 2019.

RELATED: The long list of concerts coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

RELATED: Sam Hunt announces 2020 summer tour coming to Blossom Music Center

RELATED: Matchbox Twenty bringing summer tour to Blossom Music Center

RELATED: Halsey bringing tour to Blossom Music Center this summer