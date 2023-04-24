Ashley McBryde, Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts coming to Rossford in June

The country stars will perform at the Rossford Music Festival celebrating the city's 125th anniversary.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country music stars Ashley McBryde and Gary Levox are coming to Rossford this summer for the city's 125th anniversary celebration.

McBryde will perform June 16 and Levox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, will take the stage June 17. The concerts will take place at NSG Music Factory in Rossford, located at 400 Dixie Hwy., behind the Rossford Recreation Department.

Tickets are $15 in advance at etix.com or the Stranahan Theater box office and $20 the day of each show. VIP tickets in front of the stage are available for $49.50.

McBryde rose to fame in 2017 with her debut single "Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega." Her studio album Girl Going Nowhere and the single by the same name received recognition from several music associations.

McBryde released another album in 2019 and the single "One Night Standards" reached the top 20 on the country charts.

She won a Grammy Award in 2023 for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

Levox was the lead singer for Rascal Flatts from 1999 until the group split up in 2021.

The trio released more than 40 singles during that time - 16 of which reached No. 1 on at least one Billboard chart, including "Bless the Broken Road" and "What Hurts the Most." Their cover of "Life is a Highway" saw commercial success and was used in the movie Cars.

Rascal Flatts won a Grammy for "Bless the Broken Road" in 2005.

The concerts are in conjunction with the Rossford Music Festival, which runs June 16-18.