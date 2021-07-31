'419 Sings' competition offers $2,500 and recording session for northwest Ohio artists and bands

The winner of the 5-week virtual competition will also be able to perform on stage at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Calling all musicians, bands, and singers.

How would you like to win a free professional recording session?

You have two weeks to give your best performance in a virtual competition that is open to everyone in northwest Ohio.

To enter, all you need to do is post a short video of your music on the 419 Sings Facebook page.

16 finalists will be selected and the winner will be chosen through a public vote.

The winner will receive $2,500, a free recording session at Stone Group in Maumee, and will be able to perform live on stage at the MCPA in Findlay.

"This is a big beautiful space, a professional sound system. You know a lot of the bands we expect and the musicians that we expect to send in a video have done bars and outside events, but not a performance where people are seated and specifically listening to you in a great space," said Heather Clow, MCPA executive director.

The deadline to upload your video to the 419 Sings Facebook page is Friday, August 13.