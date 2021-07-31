'419 Sings' competition offers $2,500 and recording session for northwest Ohio artists and bands

FINDLAY, Ohio — Calling all musicians, bands, and singers.
How would you like to win a free professional recording session?
You have two weeks to give your best performance in a virtual competition that is open to everyone in northwest Ohio.
It's called "419 Sings." It's a competition hosted by the United Way of Hancock County and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay.
To enter, all you need to do is post a short video of your music on the 419 Sings Facebook page.
16 finalists will be selected and the winner will be chosen through a public vote.
The winner will receive $2,500, a free recording session at Stone Group in Maumee, and will be able to perform live on stage at the MCPA in Findlay.
"This is a big beautiful space, a professional sound system. You know a lot of the bands we expect and the musicians that we expect to send in a video have done bars and outside events, but not a performance where people are seated and specifically listening to you in a great space," said Heather Clow, MCPA executive director.
The deadline to upload your video to the 419 Sings Facebook page is Friday, August 13.
You must be 18 years or older to enter.