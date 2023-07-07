2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York: Tickets to go on sale September 8

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Have you ever dreamed of attending the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?
This is your chance!
Tickets for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. The ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Cleveland most recently hosted the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Who made the class of 2023? Here's the list:
PERFORMER CATEGORY
- Kate Bush
- Sheryl Crow
- Missy Elliott
- George Michael
- Willie Nelson
- Rage Against The Machine
- The Spinners
This category includes artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.
MUSICAL INFLUENCE AWARD
- DJ Kool Herc
- Link Wray
This category includes artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired and evolved rock 'n' roll and music impacting youth culture.
MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD
- Chaka Khan
- Al Kooper
- Bernie Taupin
This category is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
- Don Cornelius
This category includes non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.
