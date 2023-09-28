Disney+ to stream 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony live, plus see which performers were just announced

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, Nov. 3.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced a big change for the 2023 induction ceremony by revealing the Nov. 3 event will be streamed live for the first time ever on Disney+.

This is a switch from recent years as the Rock Hall induction ceremony has traditionally been pre-taped before a live audience with the broadcast airing at a later date on HBO.

But that’s not all…

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also shared some of the performers expected to take the stage at the 2023 induction ceremony, which will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The list of performers include the following:

Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition.

Who made the class of 2023? Here's the list:

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

This category includes artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

MUSICAL INFLUENCE AWARD

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

This category includes artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired and evolved rock 'n' roll and music impacting youth culture.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

This category is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Don Cornelius

This category includes non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

Cleveland most recently hosted the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

