When can I watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony? Here's the HBO trailer

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton and Carly Simon.

LOS ANGELES — This is your chance to see how rock 'n' roll's biggest night all unfolds as performers like Eminem, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar and Lionel Richie cement their spot in rock history.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony – which was held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles – is set to air on HBO and streaming on HBO Max just two weeks later at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Don’t have HBO? You can listen to the inductions during a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

HBO released a trailer for the 2022 induction ceremony on Thursday, which you can watch below:

But that’s not all…

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has debuted a new exhibit that honors the 2022 inductees with “a wide array of artifacts,” which include:

Dolly Parton’s Gibson Blueshawk guitar played on Backwoods Barbie tour

Carly Simon’s handwritten lyric draft for “You’re So Vain”

Eminem’s outfit worn during Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Elizabeth Cotton’s Acoustic guitar that she began playing in the 1950s, leading to her career as an influential artist of the American folk music revival

Pat Benatar’s coat worn in her video for “Invincible”

Ian Hill’s Fender Jazz Bass guitar played on every Judas Priest album and tour between 1974 and 1984

So who was inducted this year? Check out the full list below...

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first year eligible)

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

*This category honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

*This category honors non-performing industry officials who have made a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

*This category honors artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have made a dramatic impact on the industry.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

*This category represents “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

Read in-depth bios of each 2022 inductee HERE.