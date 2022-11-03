2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Everything you need to know

HBO will air the Rock Hall inductions on Saturday, Nov. 19.

LOS ANGELES — Are you ready to rock?!?!?!

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is welcoming its newest class with 14 inductees -- including Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Eurythmics.

Below is a guide with everything you need to know about rock 'n' roll's biggest night with details on how you can watch the induction ceremony to this year's full list of inductees.

When and where is the 2022 induction ceremony?

This year's event is happening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5.

What about the red carpet?

Live coverage of the red carpet hosted by Bevy Smith will be available live at 8 p.m. HERE.

How can I watch it?

Although the ceremony is happening Nov. 5, HBO and HBO Max will air the 2022 Rock Hall induction two weeks later on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST.

Can't wait until then?

As the ceremony unfolds on Saturday, Nov. 5, SiriusXM will broadcast live backstage coverage and commentary starting at 8 p.m. on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio (channel 310) along with VOLUME on the SiriusXM app. The Faction Talk channel (103) will feature induction night recaps starting Nov. 7.

Who's being inducted this year?

The class of 2022 includes 14 different inductees within four different categories...

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first year eligible)

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

*This category honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

*This category honors non-performing industry officials who have made a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

*This category honors artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have made a dramatic impact on the industry.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

*This category represents “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

Read in-depth bios of each 2022 inductee HERE.

What other stars are expected at the induction ceremony?

While the Rock Hall hasn't formally announced the full list of performers and special guests, Chairman John Sykes revealed some of the big names in a recent interview with Forbes.

"The surprises are going to be fun, we can say that. But there will be guests that are gonna be on as we've said it, Olivia Rodrigo, Alanis Morissette, Maren Morris, Zac Brown. There'll be a lot of guests," Sykes told Forbes. "You'll just have to watch on HBO November 19. You have to see what exact songs they play. And the inductors range from some of the biggest artists in the history of music, from Bruce Springsteen, to John Mellencamp, to The Edge, to Pink, to Sheryl Crow and others. So not only are the inductees legendary but so are the iconic inductors."

Which 2022 induction nominees didn't make the cut?

The list of nominees who weren't selected for induction this year include...

Kate Bush

Rage Against The Machine

DEVO

Dionne Warwick

A Tribe Called Quest

New York Dolls

Beck

MC5

Fela Kuti

Who has already been inducted?

We have the full list RIGHT HERE of everybody who's been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since the first ceremony was held back in 1986.

What about the 2023 induction?

While no location has been announced for the 2023 induction ceremony, we expect the next nominees to be revealed early next year.