The Starship Enterprise's first big-screen mission will return to movie theaters nationwide in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture will play in theaters for two days only on Sunday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Starring the original Star Trek crew of William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig and James Doohan, Star Trek: The Motion Picture first premiered in December 1979.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Robert Wise, the film took audiences further into the final frontier than ever before and kicked off one of the biggest franchises in movie history. The film lead to other wildly-successful films and television series that continue to this day.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture was the fourth highest-grossing of 1979 and earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score.

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture is a visual marvel and a film that even many ardent Star Trek fans have never had an opportunity to see on a big screen. Fathom Events is honored to celebrate this cinematic classic’s 40th anniversary with this special theatrical presentation,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations.

> For tickets and showtimes, visit FathomEvents.com.

