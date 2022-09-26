Marvel Studios filming 'Blade' movie in Cleveland: How you can apply to be an extra

A portion of the 'Blade' movie is scheduled to film in Cleveland from Nov. 14-22.

CLEVELAND — Have you ever dreamed of being in a Marvel movie? This is your chance!

Marvel Studios is back in Cleveland to film a portion of their upcoming Blade movie – and the production is currently holding an open casting call “for all types” to work as extras in the Cleveland portion of the film.

Those interested in being in the Blade movie need to apply through Angela Boehm Casting HERE.

Filming is currently slated for Nov. 14-22 with fittings starting in mid October.

What else do you need to know? The casting call lists the following details:

Men and women ages 18 to 100 (information on children will be provided at a later date)

All ethnicities and races

Pay rates: $92 per filming day with overtime after eight hours.

Film days are approximately 10-12 hours long, starting mid-morning and continuing until late at night. There will be a few overnight dates as well.

Applicants are asked to include current photos.

If you’d prefer to be on the crew instead, the Greater Cleveland Film Commission says interested applicants should submit their resumes to per-production@mcustudios.com with "Cleveland" in the subject line.

Blade, which is being directed by Bassam Tariq, includes stars Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. The film is currently slated for release on Nov. 3, 2023.

So who is Blade in the Marvel universe?

“A human-vampire hybrid since his tragic birth, Blade has spent his long life seeking to rid the world of vampires like the one that killed his mother,” according to Marvel.com. “Over the years, he has mastered his own style of fighting monsters of all kinds.”

If this sounds familiar, it’s because a trilogy featuring the Blade character portrayed by Wesley Snipes was released back in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Cleveland was also used a filming location for a few Marvel movies in recent years, including The Avengers and Captain America: Winter Soldier.

