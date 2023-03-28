Horror hit 'I See You' filmed in Northeast Ohio creates buzz after becoming No. 1 movie on Netflix

The movie, which has become the No. 1 movie on Netflix, was filmed in Lakewood and Chagrin Falls, among other locations, back in 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Social media has been buzzing in recent days about I See You, which is a 2019 horror movie starring Helen Hunt.

Although it was initially released four years ago, the fresh attention on the frightening flick is happening as the film has become the No. 1 movie streaming on Netflix in the United States.

But did you know the horror hit was filmed right here in Northeast Ohio back in 2018?

Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article about the movie on May 18, 2018.

Here are some locations to watch for...

Chagrin Falls is showcased during the movie’s opening sequences, including an aerial shot that moves over the bridge and looks toward Grove Hill.

Most of the action, however, is set inside a lakeshore house, which is actually located on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood.

IMBD lists other Northeast Ohio filming locations from I See You as Linwood Park in Vermilion and Sirna’s Farm in Auburn Township.

When the movie was being filmed locally, Hunt also paid a visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland. In a tweet, which is no longer available, she posted: “Oh my God! At the RockNRollHall AMAZING!!!! If you haven’t seen it, get here!”

So what's I See You all about? Here’s how it’s described by Netflix: “As he searches for a missing child, a small-town detective uncovers a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family’s already broken home.”

IMBD teases it up this way: “A policeman and his doctor wife have some marriage problems and the son blames the mother. For his job, the policeman investigates a case of a missing boy. The possible kidnapping looks like some cases from a few years ago.”

You can watch the trailer in the video below, which features footage from the Northeast Ohio locations:

Looking for more locally filmed horror on Netflix? You can watch 2017's The Bye Bye Man, which was shot at multiple Northeast Ohio locations, including Baldwin Wallace University in Berea and Greenwood Farm in Richmond Heights.

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get the latest updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.