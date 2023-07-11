Hulu project to film in Cleveland, casting underway: See the list of roles up for auditions

Want to audition? Lillian Pyles Casting says all initial headshot and resume submissions must be received by July 17, 2023.

CLEVELAND — Lights! Camera! Action!

Hollywood is coming back to Cleveland to film Stickshift, which is described as a “feature-length high-budget subscription video on demand program."

Lillian Pyles Casting, which is currently working to find actors for the project, says Stickshift is set to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios with plans for an initial release on Hulu.

So what's it all about? Here's how Lillian Pyles Casting is describing the project...

A reformed getaway driver gets pulled back in for one last job in order to save the life of her always-in-trouble ex who is indebted to their former boss.

Want to audition for a role in Stickshift? Lillian Pyles Casting has listed a wide variety of characters available, which you can see at the bottom of this story.

Those interested in getting an audition need to follow these instructions:

E-mail a current headshot and resume or acting bio (including your name and phone contact) to stickshift.casting@mppfeatures.com.

Put the character name, your name in the subject.

Those interested in auditioning for a speaking role are asked to submit for one character only.

All initial headshot and resume submissions must be received by July 17, 2023.

If selected to move forward with auditioning, you will be notified and provided sides and self taping instructions, including due dates.

All roles are open ethnicity.

If interested in being background actors/extras please text your name, two current photos (one headshot, one full body) to 330-486-5994. Lillian Pyles casting is asking those interested in being an extra or background actor to avoid sending e-mails.

“We will contact you at a later date for your availability if you are selected.”

AVAILABLE ROLES

DAD MEANEY: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 32, rough around edges.

MA MEANEY: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 32, rough around edges.

STILTS: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 30s, tall, slender.

DEENA: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, late 20s/early 30s, a firecracker.

COLE: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 36ish, large biceps.

KENNY: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 30-40.

GLORIA: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 35-50, distinguished.

BANK MANAGER DALE: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 35-45.

BANK ROBBER #1: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 30-40, slender.

BANK ROBBER #2: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 30-40, medium build.

BANK ROBBER #3: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 30-40, fit.

BARTENDER: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 21-35.

BYRON: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 35-45, intimidating presence.

GEORGE: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 60-65.

BURLEY GUY: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, large build, 30-40.

ANNOUNCER: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 50-60, ‘a voice’.

CASHIER (Featured Background): Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 20.

CASINO BARTENDER: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 25-30.

DOCTOR: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 50s.

HUSTLER: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 50-60, street persona.

IRRITATED CUSTOMER: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 40-60.

LADY FRIEND: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 30-40.

NERVOUS TELLER: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 25-45.

POKER WINNER: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 35-50, full frame.

POLICE CAPTAIN: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 50-60.

REBECCA: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 50.

SADIE: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 8 years old.

SECURITY GUARD RICK: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 30-35.

THREE PIECE: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Male, 60.

GIRLFRIEND: Seeking an actor to portray a character that is Female, 25-35, petite.

MORE FROM 3NEWS...