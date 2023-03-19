2023 Cleveland International Film Festival: See the 2023 lineup

This year's opening movie -- Butterfly In The Sky -- is a documentary focused on Reading Rainbow, the beloved children’s television show starring LeVar Burton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — Calling all movie lovers!

The 2023 Cleveland International Film Festival returns this week with movies taking over Playhouse Square from Wednesday, March 22 through Saturday, April 1.

Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) officials say this year's event includes 121 feature films and 199 shorts from 67 countries.

This year's opening movie -- Butterfly In The Sky -- is a documentary focused on Reading Rainbow, the beloved children’s television show starring LeVar Burton.

Tickets for in-person screenings are $16 for CIFF members and $18 for non-members.

But that's not all...

CIFF Streams will continue the movie magic from April 2-9. These screenings are listed at $12 for CIFF members and $14 for non-members.

Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on March 14, 2023.

You can see the 2023 film guide in the document below:

The Cleveland International Film Festival dates back to 1977 when eight films rom seven countries were shown at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights.

After taking place at Tower City Cinemas for 30 years, the film festival moved to its new home at Playhouse Square in 2022.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on March 12, 2023.