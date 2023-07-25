Residents of Ashtabula County will have to leave the county, or state, to see a movie on the big screen.

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Ashtabula County's last remaining movie theater has permanently closed its doors.

Last week, AMC CLASSIC Ashtabula 6 General Manager Amanda Taylor announced on Facebook that the theater's final day of operation would be July 20. "What has been communicated is that AMC was unable to reach an agreement while renegotiating the terms of the lease renewal, and our store was losing more money than it was bringing in, and as such has opted to close our location," she wrote.

The six-screen theater opened as part of Ashtabula Mall (now Ashtabula Towne Square) in 1992.

AMC Theatres has posted the following message on its website: "AMC CLASSIC Ashtabula 6 Has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Waterfront 22." That location in the Pittsburgh area is over two hours away from Ashtabula.

Photos from Facebook user Cory Scott taken late last week show the remnants of the theater, including a sign encouraging customers to visit the nearest AMC location at Ridge Park Square in Brooklyn, just over an hour away.

"Please understand that myself and my entire team are sad about the circumstance, but we are also thankful to have been able to serve such a wonderful community. To all the guests who've ventured though our doors, thank you for sharing your time with us. We appreciate you and will miss you," Taylor added.

The news of the closing of AMC CLASSIC Ashtabula 6 comes as AMC Theatres announced that it recorded more than 7.8 million moviegoers at an AMC in the U.S. or ODEON Cinemas location internationally from this past Thursday to Sunday amid the openings of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." It marked the most attendance and admissions revenue in a single weekend for AMC since 2019. In particular, Saturday marked AMC’s fifth highest single-day admissions ticket revenues recorded in the U.S. in the company's 103-year history.

3News has reached out to AMC Theatres for comment and will post any updates here.