Free meet-and-greet with 'A Christmas Story' cast at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted

Yano Anaya, who portrayed bully Grover Dill in the original movie, will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

There has been a blizzard of buzz swirling around A Christmas Story as the iconic house in Cleveland went up for sale Monday just days before the hotly anticipated sequel premiers on HBO Max.

Great Northern Mall is now getting in on the fandom by giving film lovers the chance to meet cast from the original holiday hit during a free event Tuesday afternoon.

While the mall’s post mentions “some familiar faces” associated with the movie, actor Yano Anaya -- who portrayed bully Grover Dill -- is the only cast member formally listed as a guest at the event. When asked which other cast members are attending, the mall said they would share more information as it becomes available.

The meet-and-greet event runs from 1-5 p.m. as fans have the opportunity to get autographs and take photos.

“This is an event worth attending if you’ve ever enjoyed this iconic film before,” according to a post from the mall.

3News was first to break the story Monday morning while capturing video of the moment current owner Brian Jones placed the “for sale” sign in front of the legendary house at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

"Looking for the right buyer," Jones told 3News. "It's an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It's going to be an interesting journey."

