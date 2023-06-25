Local horror actor/director shares why he loves the genre

Hunter Nino, a former law enforcement officer turned horror film star, talks to WTOL 11 about the art.

MORENCI, Mich. — Although it may be summer, true horror film fans don't have to wait until Halloween to enjoy a good scare.

Southeast Michigan native Hunter Nino is part actor, part director. He said his unique film style gives character roles to more than just the human actors.

In Nino's horror movies that use "found footage," he said the camera itself is a character.

"A found footage horror film takes place from a character recording a situation, versus a traditionally shot film would be from different angles, like a cinematic view," Nino said.

Nino has been a part of nearly ten found footage films already in his blossoming career. Found footage horror films are their own unique genre, Nino said, that became popular in the late 90s with movies such as "The Blair Witch Project" and "Paranormal Activity."

"It's amazing in my opinion, just really putting yourself in that character's shoes, and telling the story through their eyes and their emotions," Nino said. "It's very fun to do that way."

Originally from Morenci, Nino was in law enforcement before he became an actor. While the two aren't an obvious connection, both positions allow him to connect with the community to give people hope, and possibly a good smile, after it's all said and done. For Nino, film is a fulfilling career.