Metallica announces drive-in concert

Metallica is going to perform a drive-in concert at theaters across America on Aug. 29.
Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The band’s first show in nearly a year will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.
General admission sales will begin on Aug. 14. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.
The show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.
Ohio locations
- Blue Sky Drive-In Theater | Wadsworth
- Caesar Creek Drive-In | Wilmington
- Dixie Twin Drive-In Theatre | Dayton
- Elm Road Triple Drive-In Theatre| Warren
- Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater | Liberty Center
- Holiday Auto Theatre| Hamilton
- Magic City Drive-In Theater | Barberton
- Mayfield Road Drive-In | Chardon
- Melody 49 Drive-In | Brookville
- Pickerington Cinema | Pickerington
- Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In | Sidney
- South Drive-In Theater | Columbus
- Springmill Drive-In Theater | Mansfield
- Star View Drive-In | Norwalk
- Starlite Drive-In | Amelia
- Sundance Kid Drive-In | Oregon
- Tiffin Drive-In Theater | Tiffin
- Van-Del Drive-In Theater | Middle Point
- Winter Drive-In Theatre | Wintersville