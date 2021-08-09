Ohio State grad keeps winning streak alive, becomes 3rd biggest earner in 'Jeopardy!' history

Matt Amodio became the third highest-grossing player in 'Jeopardy!' history on Monday when he won his 17th game, collecting $547,000.

An Ohio State University graduate is keeping his 'Jeopardy!' winning streak alive.

Amodio passed the $500,000 mark when he won his 16th straight game Wednesday night.

Originally from the Cleveland area, Amodio graduated from Ohio State before heading to New Haven Connecticut to pursue his Ph.D.

Amodio’s success thus far hasn’t come without some negative attention.

The Ohio State grad drew criticism from some fans over his use of the term “What’s” instead of “What is” when answering questions on the show. The backlash was enough for the show to clarify on its website.

According to the official rules of the game, as laid out on the 'Jeopardy!' website, “‘...all contestant responses to an answer must be phrased in the form of a question.’ It's that simple.’”