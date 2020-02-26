LOS ANGELES — Announced via Instagram, American Horror Story writer, director, and showrunner Ryan Murphy’s revealed the cast for the upcoming season of his hit show.

Murphy’s big reveal was the addition of Macaulay Culkin, who will make his first appearance on the show in the upcoming season, expected this fall. This will be the Home Alone star’s first series-regular role on television.

The leading duo of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return to the show after sitting out last season for the first time on the series. Other series favorites returning include Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, and Adina Porter.

It’s not clear what the theme for the new season will be, though Murphy hinted that there were clues in season nine’s “1984.” Leading fan theories suggest the new season will focus on America’s obsession with urban legends.

In January, American Horror story was renewed for three more seasons on FX, ensuring the horror drama at least a 13th season.

