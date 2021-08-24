Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend concerts

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Thursday, Sept. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Concertgoers will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to see the Jonas Brothers live this summer or fall.

The band announced its policy Monday evening. The negative COVID-19 test must be within 72 hours of the scheduled event.

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Thursday, Sept. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will be the opener.

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement posted to their social media pages. "We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we’ve waited so long to make again. We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!"

Click here to purchase tickets.

Maroon 5, who performed at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 21, is also requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for the rest of their 2021 tour dates.

According to Rolling Stone, Live Nation will now require COVID-19 vaccines or proof of a recent negative test at all events, beginning Oct. 4.

Earlier this month, the event company announced that all of its employees would require vaccination, but that event performers would be able to dictate whether the vaccines and negative tests would be mandatory at individual events. Now, Live Nation has taken that decision out of performers' hands.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of Oct.4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told NBC News.