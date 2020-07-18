Want an 'Immortal Netflix Account'? Join 'The Old Guard' in a video game and clinch the high score

The top-down, browser-based, beat 'em up video game lets you play as the labrys-wielding Andy from the hit Netflix original film, with a sweet prize for the victor.

While immortality to Netflix is "only" 1,000 months of service (a little over 83 years), a new Netflix promotion tied to the current streaming chart-topping film "The Old Guard" gives you the chance to finally stop leeching off your friend's account (for 1,000 months, at least).

The browser based game will run for three days, between July 17-19. While you may have already missed day one, don't fret--there's still time to show your prowess and get the top score. Once the three-day timer runs out, whoever reigns with the highest score secures victory and Netflix for--well, 1,000 months.

The game carries a nostalgic feel with simple graphics and a top-down point of view, kind of like the classic "Legend of Zelda" games, but... with guns. There's also sound effects, music and controls that are simple to get the hang of: space bar to attack, arrow keys to move.

No WASD for this one, we tried.

The concept for the game comes from the small screen film, "The Old Guard". Based on the Image Comics graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, the Netflix Original follows a team of seemingly immortal mercenaries, who are either the bad or good guys "depending on the century". The leader of the group is Andy, the star of the online videogame competition. Along the way, Andy recruits some others with an apparent inability to die to join the cause... whatever that cause may be at any given time. Charlize Theron stars as Andy, joined by KiKi Layne as Nile. Taking the helm is director Gina Prince-Bythewood, with Greg Rucka reprising his role from the graphic novels and serving as screenwriter.

According to Netflix social media, it is projected that 72 million households will have watched "The Old Guard" within the next four weeks, nestling the film among the top ten most popular original movies. If this estimate stays true, Prince-Bythewood would become the first Black female director to claim a spot among the "Most Streamed".

You can cement your own name in the history books, or at least the high scores, by playing The Old Guard game now.