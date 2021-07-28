James Gunn, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director, supports fans' calls to make Groot, Rocket the Raccoon Cleveland's new MLB mascot

"I'm all for it. #WeAreGroot."

CLEVELAND — "Guardians of the MLB" meets "Guardians of the Galaxy."

James Gunn, director and co-writer of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," announced his support for the name change of the Cleveland Indians in several hilarious twees over the weekend.

Gunn first shared his thoughts on the Indians' name change Friday afternoon when the news first broke, quoting a tweet announcement and writing "If their logo isn't a raccoon with a machine gun I'm gonna be bummed."

If their logo isn’t a raccoon with a machine gun I’m gonna be bummed. https://t.co/xNCSaQBiNq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2021

That tweet was immediately followed by Gunn sharing a fan mockup of Marvel's Rocket the Raccoon as a Major League Baseball logo, including Cleveland's color palette of navy blue and red.

"Okay well I would definitely support this team," Gunn said in a follow-up tweet.

Okay well I would definitely support this team. https://t.co/K9jmBYQM3Z — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 24, 2021

And despite Cleveland's team announcing that they will keep Slider on as mascot in future baseball seasons, Gunn doubled down on his support Sunday, sharing that he would be "all for" Groot, the lovable tree from "Guardians of the Galaxy," taking over the position.

The series of events kicked off after Tribe prospect Josh Wolf tweeted his hope that the team would implement the Marvel character as their new mascot.

"If Groot isn't our mascot I will be disappointed," Wolf tweeted Sunday.

That's when Gunn, ever the promoter, responded with his support.

"I'm all for it. #wearegroot," Gunn said.

Wolf of course responded, "I think this confirms me a role in the next guardians of the galaxy movie."

I think this confirms me a role in the next guardians of the galaxy movie… https://t.co/YXjAqUvEYg — Josh Wolf (@JoshWolf30) July 26, 2021