Glendale's temporarily changing city's name to welcome Taylor Swift

The city will announce on Monday its new symbolic name that will be in effect while Taylor Swift is performing at State Farm Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The City of Glendale is planning to change its name next week to welcome pop star Taylor Swift as she kicks off her national tour at State Farm Stadium.

Mayor Jerry P. Weiers is expected to read aloud a proclamation next Monday that will temporarily change Glendale's name while the Grammy-winning musician is performing in the city.

The symbolic name will only remain in effect until March 18.

The city said it wanted to do "something highly unusual" to celebrate Swift's decision to launch her tour in Arizona.

The Westgate Entertainment District is expected to put up welcoming messages and local restaurants will be offering Swift-themed menu items, according to the city.

Swift's "The Eras" tour starts with two nights in Glendale before heading to 19 other cities across the country.

Related Articles Some Taylor Swift fans getting a 2nd chance to buy tickets

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.