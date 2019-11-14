SAN ANTONIO — 'Tis the season to break out the hot cocoa, cookies, and Hallmark movies!

And this year you can actually get paid for it!

CenturyLinkQuote.com is looking for "all lovers of all things Hallmark and Christmas" to watch 24 Hallmark movies during the 12 Days of Christmas.

With Hallmark releasing 40 new movies this season, one person will watch 24 movies ahead of December 25 and in return, will receive $1,000 as a payment and a Hallmark Movie-watching kit.

CenturyLinkQuote recognizes that December is the most wonderful time of year and wants to understand the role Christmas movies play in people's holiday traditions, along with how people choose which movies to watch during this time.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Applications are open through December 6.

Happy Holidays and Happy Hallmark movie-watching!