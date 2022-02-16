Country music legend Garth Brooks performing at Notre Dame in May

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to Indiana in May.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased online, through the Garth Brooks phone line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster mobile app.

This will be Brooks' only stop in Indiana on this stadium tour, and there will not be shows in Illinois and Michigan.

The six-time Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year and two-time Grammy winner has released 16 studio albums. Brooks has had 20 songs reach No.1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Friends in Low Places," "The Thunder Rolls," "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "The Dance."