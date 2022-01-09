Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus at Toledo Speedway Sept. 1-5

Garden Bros. Circus will take centerstage at Toledo Speedway throughout Labor Day weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You and the whole family can enjoy three rings of excitement at Toledo Speedway. The Garden Bros. Circus will make its way to Toledo during the Labor Day weekend.

Garden Bros. Circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years and is now the largest circus on earth!

They are now introducing Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, an all new show that will blast you out of your seat. The Circus is one of America’s greatest family traditions and is a family-friendly place to have fun.

The Circus will take the centerstage at Toledo Speedway starting Sept. 1st through Sept. 5th.