Zip the 'Burg and Rock the Docks return to downtown Perrysburg for a night of family fun

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about last year's "Zip the Burg" event that aired on Aug. 4, 2021.

"Zip the 'Burg" and "Rock the Docks" will be returning to Perrysburg for an evening of running, family fun and music.

The double-feature event will take place in the historic downtown Perrysburg on Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., joining many other outdoor northwest Ohio events as summer comes to a close.

The first part of the event, "Zip the 'Burg" is a 4.3551 mile race; for those not in-the-know, the run's peculiar distance is an homage to the city's zip code: 43551. Although the race starts at 6:30 p.m., plenty of other activities will be available starting at 5:00 p.m. in the downtown area.

There are still spots available for the race, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Entry into the race costs $40, but includes a ticket to Rock the Docks and a beer ticket for those 21 and older; plus a medal and a t-shirt. A 1-mile family fun run/walk is also available for registration and costs $25 per adult and $15 for children age 6 to 17. The family run kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

For kids who love to run, a short and free race is available with a kick-off time of 6:20 p.m. The 500 meter dash will go in two waves: wave one will be run by kids 6 and under, while wave two is for kids 7 and up.

All races begin and end at the same location: on E. Second Street near The Vault. To sign up for a race, click here.

After the race, the party begins: Rock the Docks officially starts at 7 p.m. in downtown Perrysburg and lasts until 11 p.m. For non-4.3551 runners, admission is only $5 and kids under 5 years old get free admission.

Rock the Docks will feature live entertainment from The Red Carpet Crashers. Off the Rails & Porky's Sweet Spot food trucks will be on site with food available for purchase.

Activities for kids include a roaming magician and a Superman and Supergirl character meet-and-greet with Laurel's Princess Party.