Drink milkshakes, see animals and more at the Wood County Fair today through Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Looking for something to do this week? The Wood County Fair kicks off at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 and runs through Sunday, August 7.

Gate admission prices are $8 per person, with kids 9 & under getting in for free. There are also weekly passes and exhibitor tickets for $26 per person. The fair will open every day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

This year's fair marks the 149th annual fair and will feature a variety of events and activities that will potentially be used in next year's 150th fair, should they go well.

"We are doing some things that are kind of test runs to see how we can celebrate 150 next year," Wood County Fair President Kyle Culp said.

Animal shows, live music and a parade are just some of the features of this year's fair.

The fair will also continue selling their famous milkshakes, made by the local 4-H group. Flavors include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip and a brand new "clover-cino," a coffee-flavored milkshake. Milkshakes will be available all week.

Organizers are excited to welcome back visitors for many annual grandstand events and other activities throughout the week.

