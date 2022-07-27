Half-off admission and one dollar off beers: 'Twilight Thursdays' offer after-hours at Toledo Zoo

Through August, The Toledo Zoo will be open after hours on Thursdays with special events and deals available.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Every Thursday starting July 28 and continuing through Aug. 25, The Toledo Zoo will offer a unique after-hours experience.

'Twilight Thursdays' will extend the zoo's usual operating hours until 9 p.m. The extended hours are different from other after-hours experiences The Zoo has offered in the past, such as the 'Zoo Snooze', which cost extra and require advanced reservation.

On Thursdays guests will pay only half-price admission starting at 4 p.m.: Lucas County residents, who usually pay $24 for adult tickets, will receive admission for only $12. Non-Lucas County residents will see tickets priced at $13. As with normal hours, admission for Toledo Zoo members is still free.

Though last admission is at 8 p.m., visitors will be allowed to wrap up their visit until 9 p.m. when the zoo closes. The extended hours will allow zoo-goers some reprieve from the late-summer heat.

"These evenings offer a rare chance to enjoy the Zoo in the beautiful twilight hours of summer as the sun sets and the temperatures cool," Toledo Zoo chief of staff and senior vice president Shayla Moriarty said in a press release.

The weekly event will also offer unique experiences unavailable during standard hours. Visitors can expect to see live entertainment in the Main Plaza, additional animal experiences and a happy hour at The Beastro on the Zoo's southern side; from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Beastro will offer one dollar-off draft beers among other specials.

Many of the usual eateries and shops will be open during these special hours, including Monarch Market, Northern Ice and the bakery. Animal experiences will take place at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. For more information about 'Twilight Thursdays' click here.

Connect with us on social media: