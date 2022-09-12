'The Best of TSO & More': Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Toledo

With a revamped presentation of the classic, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve", the 2022 tour is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas just came early; The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Toledo's Huntington Center on Dec. 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m., with a revamped performance of a classic fan-favorite, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve".

Kicking off on Nov. 16, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2022 winter tour of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO and More" will continue until Dec. 30. Following 2021's 25th anniversary celebration of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories", this year's show is sure to be yet another crowd pleaser.

The 2022 winter tour will include fan-favorites, such as: "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," and "Good King Joy", as well as an electrifying second set containing more of TSO's best hits, including "A Mad Russian's Christmas" and "Wizards In Winter".

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is renowned for their unique, progressive rock style, and mind-blowing visuals and lightshows, such as the one pictured above. With their complex, hand-built sets, piercing lasers, and exhilarating pyrotechnics, fans are guaranteed an unforgettable experience every time. It's no wonder the TSO boasts a whole slew of awards, including ranking No. 20 on Pollstar's "Top Tours of the Decade", as well as No. 25 on Billboard's "Top Touring Artists of the Decade".

Sticking to their charitable history, The TSO has vowed to donate $1 of every ticket sold to The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank. To date, The TSO has donated around $18 million to various charitable organizations. "We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you not us. The only way we can help all is because of you," said Desi O'Neill, wife of the late founder, Paul O'Neill.

For a limited time, The TSO is offering a special discount on tickets. For just one week, or while supplies last, tickets will be sold at just $29 each. "We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out," said Al Pitrelli, music director and lead guitarist of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com, or by visiting The Trans-Siberian Orchestra's own website.