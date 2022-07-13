Toledo Night Market returns Saturday with craft beer, food trucks, live music

The second night market of the summer runs from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 10 years old get in free.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Farmers' Market in downtown Toledo will be busy for the second Toledo Night Market of the season.

More than 90 vendors will be attending, including nine different food trucks and dozens of local artists. The night market will also feature local craft beer tastings and live music.

Organizers of the market said the idea came from seeing night markets pop up in other major cities. While they weren't sure if it would take off in Toledo, they decided to give it a try back in 2019.

"Other cities do the night markets and wanted to try it here in Toledo because we love the downtown area and how it's turned around here in the last few years," organizer Kari Bucher said. "So, we just gave it a try, and I remember that first day when we were just waiting to see if anybody would show up and there was a line of people at the gate."

The money raised by the $5 admission fee is sent to to local nonprofit organizations, which are different every month. For July, The Compassionate Village -- which focuses on animal rescue and outreach -- will receive the donation.

While some of the traditional produce options will be available at the night market, it is more focused on handcrafted items and other experience-driven activities.